Willian Beaut Helps Chelsea Sink Newcastle, Salah Keeps Liverpool Charge

Chelsea cemented their grip on fourth place in the Premier League as Willian’s sublime strike sealed a 2-1 win over struggling Newcastle on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri‘s side took the lead through Pedro’s early goal, but Ciaran Clark snatched a shock equaliser with a towering header on the stroke of halftime.

With Chelsea fans beginning to lose patience at their team’s latest spluttering home display, Willian lifted the mood in the nick of time with his superb second-half curler.

Chelsea have won five of their last seven league matches and sit six points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who lost at West Ham earlier on Saturday.

Earlier, Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty moved Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win away to Brighton.

The Egyptian African Player of the Year notched his 17th goal of the season after the he’d been hauled down by Pascal Gross five minutes into the second half.

City can however close the gap to four points with victory over Wolves on Monday, while Tottenham can close to within six should they move above the champions with victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

But if United continue Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s perfect record as caretaker boss, the Red Devils will have eroded an eight-point gap to Arsenal in the month since Jose Mourinho was sacked.