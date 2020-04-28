 Willian, Aubameyang set for swap deal

Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly been offered Chelsea Brazilian playmaker Willian to replace wantaway striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Willian’s contract runs out this summer, and has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Inter Milan having refused the offer of a new two-year deal from Chelsea.

The Gunners look set to lose Aubameyang this summer, with no agreement having been reached over a new deal as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

Aubameyang is understood to want an upgrade to his £200,000-a-week wages – which could prove difficult for the Gunners due to the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis – and the club would rather cash in rather than lose him for nothing.

Willian could prove a cut-price replacement for the Gabon international, with the 31-year-old midfielder looking for a three-year deal matching his current £120,000-per-week wages.

UK’s The Sun reports that he is being offered to Arsenal by his agent Kia Joorabchian, who has become increasingly influential at the Emirates over the past year.

Joorabchian is also the agent for the Gunners’ technical director Edu – and negotiated the signings of David Luiz and the on-loan Cedric Soares.

Willian brings a huge amount of experience, having helped Chelsea to two Premier League titles, the Europa League, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

It however remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be willing to sanction a three-year contract for a player who turns 32 in August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

