Williams Uchemba and his beautiful wife, Brunella Oscar are enjoying marital bliss as newlyweds.

The actor who is currently at an undisclosed location with his Mrs, shared first pictures from their honeymoon with a series of ‘his view Vs her view’ photos.

Taking to Instagram, Williams Uchemba posted a shot of his wife with a huge breakfast tray set before her and another picture of himself taking a picture of the lovely Brunella, set against a picturesque backdrop.

