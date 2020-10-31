Williams Uchemba is Getting Married, Shows Off Fiancée

Williams Uchemba has revealed that he will be getting married soon to the love of his life.

The actor and comedian took to his Instagram page to extol the many virtues of his lady love, revealing how lucky he is to have her in his life and shared their upcoming wedding hashtag; #WilliamsGotTheOscar.

A few hours after making the initial announcement which had his body blocking out his fiancée’s face in the picture he posted, Williams Uchemba went to share a video revealing the lovely lady’s face after social media found out her identity.

Her name is Brunella Oscar and she is a medical doctor.

Congratulations to them!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

