Williams Uchemba and Fiancée, Brunella Oscar Traditionally Wed in Anambra

Williams Uchemba and his lady love have started the journey to forever as the couple held their traditional marriage on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Anambra state.

The event was filled with pomp and pageantry as the lovebirds took the most important step of the marriage rites.

Williams Uchemba and his wife, looked resplendent as they were flanked my family, friends and loved who came to share in their joy.

The white wedding is slated for Saturday, November 21, 2020 as Williams earlier announced.

Congratulations to the couple.

See pictures/videos below.

