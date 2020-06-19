Williams Uchemba Adopts 18-Year-Old Boy After Chance Meeting at a Carpentry Workshop

Williams Uchemba is a father now.

The actor revealed he has adopted an eighteen year old boy, Demola, to be his son.

Uchemba shared the story of his chance meeting with Demola via his Instagram, revealing details of how this came to be.

According to the child star, he had gone to a carpentry workshop to commission some furniture for new projects when he met Demola, who was an apprentice there.

He revealed that on speaking with the teenager, he found him to be a smart kid who had completed his secondary school education with good grades but could not proceed with his dream to study Economics in the University as a result of lack of funds.

Hearing his story, Williams Uchemba decided to adopt him and plans to sponsor his education as well as mentor Demola.

