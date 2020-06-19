Williams Uchemba Adopts 18-Year-Old Boy After Chance Meeting at a Carpentry Workshop

Williams Uchemba is a father now.
The actor revealed he has adopted an eighteen year old boy, Demola, to be his son.
Uchemba shared the story of his chance meeting with Demola via his Instagram, revealing details of how this came to be.
According to the child star, he had gone to a carpentry workshop to commission some furniture for new projects when he met Demola, who was an apprentice there.
He revealed that on speaking with the teenager, he found him to be a smart kid who had completed his secondary school education with good grades but could not proceed with his dream to study Economics in the University as a result of lack of funds.
Hearing his story, Williams Uchemba decided to adopt him and plans to sponsor his education as well as mentor Demola.
View this post on Instagram
Few days ago I went to a furniture store to make some furnitures for my ongoing projects and when they took me to the workshop, I saw this young man Demola who was one of the carpenters but as an apprentice. I asked him some questions and realized that he is a very smart young boy, so I invited him to my house to know more about him. He is 18 years of age, has finished secondary school (with good grades) and would love to study Economics in the University but can’t further his education because he doesn’t have a sponsor to put him through school. So today I decided to adopt Demola not only to sponsor him through school but to mentor him with the knowledge and other information that has made me who I am today, till he becomes the man God destined him to be. Say hello to my new son 😊.