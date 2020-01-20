Will Smith’s ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Rakes in $107.3M From Global Box Office

THR is reporting that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys for Life has made a global debut of $107.3 million.

Per the outlet, the film which comes 17 years after the last installment in their franchise made an estimated $68.1 million over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in the United States, including $59.2 million for the three days. And abroad, it collected $37.3 million from 39 markets.

The film’s release marks the second-best showing ever for the holiday frame, and Sony’s biggest R-rated bow. And it is worthy to know that there’s already movement on a Bad Boys 4 follow-up.

This is a needed win for Smith, who is among the movie’s producers, following his big-budget miss Gemini Man.

