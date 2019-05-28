Will Smith’s ‘Aladdin’ Rakes in a Shocking $113M Over Memorial Day Weekend

The results are in and THR confirms that Aladdin raked in a total of $112.7 million in its opening weekend in the United States, beating $100 million critics had predicted it would make.

Recall that the Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin stars Will Smith as the Genie and Mena Massoud as the titular hero, a charming street rat who masquerades as a prince to win the affections of Princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott. The movie musical, produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich’s Rideback, opened wide in 4,400 locations.

While the remake of the 1992 animated pic has received a mixed response from critics, with a 57 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it has fared far better with audiences, earning a A CinemaScore.

Aladdin’s success has lifted the spirits of the Disney management after Tim Burton’s Dumbo had a disappointing opening weekend of $45.9 million at the North American box office earlier this year.

It is also worthy to note that Aladdin earned more than Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book, which pulled in $103.2 million in its 2016 debut, and only follows behind Emma Watson-starring Beauty and the Beast, which collected $174.7 million when it premiered in 2017.

Also, internationally, Aladdin picked up an estimated $121 million for the three-day weekend, across 54 territories. China led the way with $18.7 million in ticket sales, followed by Mexico ($9.2 million) and the U.K. ($8.4 million).