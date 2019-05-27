Will Smith’s ‘Aladdin’ Earns $86M in First 3 Days, To Rake in $100M This Holiday

THR is reporting that “Aladdin” is already raking in huge sums this holiday weekend.

According to the media house, Disney live-action movie has grossed $86.1 million in its release so far, in just three days, beating the earlier estimates that it would gross $80 million for the entire Memorial Day holiday.

Now, Aladdin is on pace for a $100 million plus four-day bow.

Recall that the movie stars Will Smith as the Genie and Mena Massoud as the titular hero, a charming street rat who masquerades as a prince to win the affections of Princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott. The movie musical, produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich’s Rideback, opened wide in 4,400 locations.

It is a re-hash of Disney’s 1992 animation, and has received a mixed response from critics, with a 57 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but has fared far better with audiences, earning a A CinemaScore.