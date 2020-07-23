Will Smith With the Epic Clapback After a Fan Made an ‘Entanglement’ Joke on His Page

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are not going to live down the ‘entanglement’ word anytime soon as a fan tried it today.

The father of three had shared a video of himself jumping ropes and posed the question, “what does the rope see when you’re jumping it?”

Smith who stated he hit his shin a number of times, shot the video from below and revealed that he would be making a Swedish fashion statement; wearing a kilt, the next time he took on the sporting activity.

Many celebrity friends and fans alike took the comment section of the post to drop their 2 cents and there was this slick fan with the ‘entanglement’ joke somewhere in there.

Will Smith admitted that the joke was indeed a funny one but got the fan together real quick, letting it be known that he was going to block him afterwards.



This fan tried it and Smith obviously wasn’t down for it.

