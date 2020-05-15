Will Smith Teams Up With Joyner Lucas for “Will” Tribute Remix

Joyner Lucas recently paid a stunning tribute to Will Smith with his recent single “Will,” in which he rapped about Smith’s most iconic movie and TV roles.

Fans have been expecting the music video to drop, and perhaps for Will Smith himself to make a surprise cameo. Well, what they got has blown everybody away: Smith hopped in for a remix and dropped a verse of his own.

In this remix, Smith paid homage to Eddie Murphy, late Fresh Prince co-star James Avery, Jazzy Jeff, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Martin Lawrence and, of course, his children. He said:

“I feel like a prince that turned to a king (Ayy)/ Found me a queen, started a family and got me a team/ On top of my dreams, Joyner, I know you inspired by me/ Like I was inspired by Nelson Mandela, I give him a rose for every endeavor/ And shoutout to Julius Erving, one of the legends I worship (Worship)/ Muhammad Ali put the work in, he was the champ, the greatest, he earned it/ I love that you think that I’m perfect but I have plenty mistakes and burdens/ My grandmama thought I was worth it,”

Check out the remix below.

