Will Smith Summs Up His Acting Career in a Rap Duet With Jimmy Fallon

Will Smith summed up his career in a rap duet with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

The legend rapped “The History of Will Smith,” covering everything from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to “Independence Day,” and much more.

“You seen him in Billboard, starring in shows,” Fallon starts their performance, “But there’s a lot about him that you might not know.”

Then the two went back and forth, with Smith rapping “Six whole years I lived with the Banks/So if you can dance the Carlton, I still give thanks/But a real big star needs a real big screen/So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean.”

He adds, “When you hear the siren noise/Me and Martin, a couple of Bad Boys/Independence Day, aliens on my turf/You invading us? Nah, ‘Welcome to Earth.'”

Check out the video below: