Will Smith Says He May Drop a New Album

Will Smith is not yet with his music career.

The actor-rapper recently spoke with the folks at TMZ, and when asked about potentially dropping a new album, said, “Maybe, potentially,” Will told the cameraman.

When further pressed about a possibly releasing a new album, Will replied, “Yes, sir, yes sir.”

This comes days as he promotes his movie Bad Boys for Life. The flick, which co-stars Martin Lawrence, is the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise. In the film, Smith and Lawrence return as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, to take down a notorious leader of a drug cartel.

