Will Smith Ends up with Missing Teeth After Golf Game with Jason Derulo

Will Smith is regretting his decision to invite Jason Derulo over to his place and no, it’s not another ‘entanglement’ story.

The actor shared photo evidence of his dental transformation during a golf lesson with Derulo over at his house.

In the clip showing how it all went down, Will Smith and the much younger singer were bonding over golf as the ‘Hitch’ star tried coaching the younger man how to play the game. However, an ill-timed swing of the golf club left Smith with a few broken teeth and sure enough, he exerted his vengeance on the younger man.

The duo seem to have made peace though as he shared a picture of the both of them posing together as he showed off his new dentition.

