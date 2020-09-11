Will Smith Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’, Shares Reunion Photos

Thursday, September 10, makes it exactly thirty years since the hit TV series, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, debuted on television and Will Smith couldn’t be any more proud.

The Hollywood heavyweight took to his Instagtam page to celebrate the milestone as well as share images from the show’s reunion which has plans underway.

Will Smith who played the character of Jerry Madison, gave a sneak peak as to what the reunion will look like as he captured some images from behind-the-scenes. He shared;

“Today is exactly 30 YEARS since the @FreshPrinvce of Bel -Air debuted. So we’re doin’ something for y’all..a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

