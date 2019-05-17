Will Smith and Queen Latifah are Working on Hip-Hop Musical for Netflix

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Will Smith and Queen Latifah will produce a contemporary musical version of Romeo and Juliet for Netflix.

The musical will be directed by Solvan “Slick” Naim, the creator of the short-form series It’s Bruno. And according to the media house, the film is expected to be set against “the urban rhythms of New York,” and will tell the story of “a young waitress from the streets of Brooklyn and an aspiring musician from a wealthy family whose unconventional romance forces them to confront their life choices.”

The Netflix project will reunite Latifah with Smith, who is responsible for giving her the first TV job when she landed a guest spot on the sitcom Fresh Price of Bel-Air.

We can’t wait!

