Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Announce Their New Multimedia Company

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have released a statement announcing that they’re staring their own multimedia venture called Westbrook, Inc.

“We are so excited to announce this new venture and fully immerse ourselves in all areas of the media and entertainment space,” the statement reads. “With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world.”

Westbrook, Inc. will encompass all forms of visual content. The company will house the Smith family’s existing projects as well as new ventures. This includes short and mid-form digital content, traditional television shows, and movies. Also, it will serve as the parent company for most of the couple’s existing media studios. The Smiths’ Overbrook Entertainment studio celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017.

This content will not be centralized to their American audience. According to Variety, the Will and Jada plan to “execute their global content” through Westbrook, Inc. Westbrook, Inc. wants to develop projects that feature a “diverse voice” and will also partner with studios that want to use the Smiths and/or their extended family for roles.

Kosaku Yada was named the company’s CEO while Tera Hanks will serve as the president. They are joined by COO Gila Jones, CFO Kevin McDonald and Vice President of business development Jesse Uram. Westbrook, Inc. will start launching content this month.

We can’t wait!