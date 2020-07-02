Will Smith Addresses August Alsina’s Claim that He Green-Lit Romantic Relation with Jada Pinkett

Will Smith has addressed the claims made by August Alsina that he green lit a romantic relationship between the singer and his wife, Jada Pinkett.

Reacting to the bodacious claims made by the ‘Ghetto’ crooner who dropped the bombshell during an interview with Angela Yee on the Breakfast club, the father of three denied ‘blessing’ any such relationship through his reps who stated that the accusations are “wrong”.

Jada Pinkett who has been married to Will Smith for about 23 years now also responded to 27-year-old Alsina’s claims earlier, calling them “absolutely untrue”.

During the interview, August Alsina who was introduced to Pinkett in 2015 by her son, Jaden, revealed;

“I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her.

“I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

The Pinkett-Smith have denied these claims and we wait to see if new information will be brought to light by both parties.

