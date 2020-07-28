Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards: Nnedi Okorafor Shines!

The winners of the the 32nd annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards have been announced, and one of those who got all the nod they deserved was Nigerian-American writer, Nnedi Okorafor.

Other winners include First Second Books’ Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, which landed three awards: best writer for Maiko Tamaki, best penciller/inker for Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, and best publication for teens. Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai also took home two awards — best lettering and best archival collection, for Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter — as well as being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

See the full list below:

Best Short Story

“Hot Comb,” by Ebony Flowers, in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly) Best Single Issue/One-Shot

Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) Best Continuing Series

Bitter Root, by David Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image) Best Limited Series

Little Bird by Darcy Van Poelgeest andIan Bertram (Image) Best New Series

Invisible Kingdom, by G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse) Best Publication for Early Readers

Comics: Easy as ABC, by Ivan Brunetti (TOON) Best Publication for Kids

Guts, by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix) Best Publication for Teens

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan) Best Humor Publication

The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, by Kousuke Oono, translation by Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media) Best Anthology

Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival, edited by Diane Noomin (Abrams) Best Reality-Based Work

They Called Us Enemy, by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, and Harmony Becker (Top Shelf) Best Graphic Album—New

Are You Listening? by Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan) Best Graphic Album—Reprint

LaGuardia, by Nnedi Okorafor and Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse) Best Adaptation from Another Medium

Snow, Glass, Apples, by Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books) Best U.S. Edition of International Material

The House, by Paco Roca, translation by Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics) Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia (TIE)

Cats of the Louvre, by Taiyo Matsumoto, translation by Michael Arias (VIZ Media)

Witch Hat Atelier, by Kamome Shirahama, translation by Stephen Kohler (Kodansha) Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips

Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, by George Herriman, edited by Alexander Braun (TASCHEN) Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books

Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, by Stan Sakai, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW) Best Writer

Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie) Best Writer/Artist

Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix) Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan) Best Painter/Digital Artist

Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse) Best Cover Artist

Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image) Best Coloring

Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy and the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel) Best Lettering

Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW) Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism

Women Write About Comics, edited by Nola Pfau and Wendy Browne,

www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com Best Comics-Related Book

Making Comics, by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly) Best Academic/Scholarly Work

EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest, by Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press) Best Publication Design

Making Comics, designed by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly) Best Digital Comic

Afterlift, by Chip Zdarsky and Jason Loo (comiXology Originals) Best Webcomic

Fried Rice, by Erica Eng, https://friedricecomic.tumblr.com Hall of Fame

Judges’ Choices: Nell Brinkley, E. Simms Campbell

Voters’ Choices: Alison Bechdel, Howard Cruse, Stan Sakai, Louise Simonson, Don and Maggie Thompson, Bill Watterson

