Wilder Wants to Sign up Arsenal’s Kolasinac after Carjacking Heroics

Sead Kolasinac may have a career in boxing if things don’t work out for him at Arsenal, according to Deontay Wilder.

The WBC heavyweight champion was heavily impressed after watching a clip of the Arsenal defender fighting off knife-wielding carjackers as he and Mesut Ozil drove through north London. You can watch the clip here.

“He’s got a nice bounce to him, he’s in and out,” chuckled Wilder as he watched ‘The Tank’ fight off the thugs as they attempted to steal their £30k watches.

“Wait until you see him throw a hook. We don’t know what his technique is like, but his footwork… he’s pretty mobile.

“We’re going to have to work on him and make sure he doesn’t load up before, because he’s very predictable and that makes him very vulnerable.”

“He’s got quick feet, we can work with that,” added the American, laughing.

Kolasinac’s brave reaction to the shocking incident has led for calls in certain quarters for the Bosnian to be made the new Arsenal captain.

Popular broadcaster and Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan tweeted: “On the basis of how he saved Ozil from knife-wielding thugs today, I would make Kolašinac captain of Arsenal with immediate effect.”

As for the man of the moment, Kolasinac, he posted a picture of himself on Friday afternoon alongside Mesut Ozil, writing: “Think we’re fine.”

Meanwhile, no arrests have yet been made.