Wilder v Fury II set for February 22, 2020

The eagerly anticipated rematch between Tyson Fury and WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on 22 February, both fighters have confirmed.

Fury, 31, fought to a controversial draw with undefeated American Wilder, 34, in December 2018.

Announcing the fight, Wilder, whose WBC belt will be on the line when they meet at the MGM Grand, tweeted “there will be no more unanswered questions” and “I will finish what I started”.

Fury told fans on Instagram to “watch me knock out Deontay Wilder”.

The Briton survived two knockdowns by the American to earn a draw when they last met, in Los Angeles.

He beat defeated Germany’s Tom Schwarz in June, but suffered a cut eye in beating Sweden’s Otto Wallin in September, which led to concerns a rematch with Wilder could be delayed.

Fury,, who recently made his bow in WWE, has said he would “love” to take up an offer to spar before the fight with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, who holds the other three world heavyweight belts – the IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

Joshua made the offer because he felt Fury would be more likely than Wilder to agree to meet him for a unification bout if he won the WBC belt.

The winner of their unification bout will be the first fighter to hold all four major world titles in the heavyweight division.