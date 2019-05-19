Wilder Retains Title with Brutal First Round KO of Breazeale

Deontay Wilder brutally knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round of their grudge match on Saturday night to retain his World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight world title.

Wilder, who has one of the most destructive right hands in heavyweight history, floored the challenger with a one-punch knockout with 43 seconds left in the opening round at Barclays Centre arena.

The bronze bomber swarmed Breazeale from the opening bell, hurting him with a straight right hand, then finishing him off later in the round with the devastating right to the chin that was set up by a left jab.

“When I hit him with the right hand the first time his body language changed,” said Wilder. “When you been in there with so many different guys you learn to recognise body language. I knew he was slowing down and opening up.”

Breazeale barely landed a punch in the fight and his defence was non-existent as he walked right into the knockout blow.

He lay motionless on his back, then got up at the count of 10 as the referee grabbed him and waved it off.

Wilder, 33, improved to 41-0-1 with 40 KOs in making the ninth defence of his title against heavy underdog Breazeale.

Breazeale, who had lost just one previous fight to Anthony Joshua, dropped to 20-2 with 18 KOs.

Following Saturday’s win, Wilder moved up the all-time heavyweight defence list and joined four iconic champions who also made nine straight defences: Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.