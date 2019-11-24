Wilder

Wilder KOs Ortiz in the seventh to retain heavyweight title

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Wilder KOs Ortiz in the seventh to retain heavyweight title

Deontay Wilder obliterated Luis Ortiz with a devastating right hand on Saturday night in Las Vegas to retain his WBC heavyweight belt.

Similar to their first bout in New York, Wilder had lost every round but, out of nowhere in the seventh, he hammered Ortiz with one straight right that ended their rematch.

The latest addition to his brutal highlight reel comes two weeks before Anthony Joshua plans to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7.

Wilder, now undefeated in 43 and with 10 title defences, next plans to fight Tyson Fury in February but has kept hopes alive of an undisputed title fight in 2020, as attention turns to Ruiz Jr vs Joshua.

But for half of Wilder’s rematch with Ortiz his unbeaten record and his belt dangled precariously. He was being comprehensively out-boxed until finding a brutal finish.

Cuban southpaw Ortiz came close to claiming Wilder’s WBC title last year in their first fight when he badly hurt the champion until succumbing in the 10th round.

But this time he threatened by slowly accumulating the rounds on the judges’ scorecards.

Then out of nowhere, the right hand exploded, leaving the 40-year-old Cuban sprawled on the canvas.

,

Related Posts

Flamengo beat River Plate to win Copa America

November 24, 2019

Benzema, Hazard star as Real impress

November 24, 2019

Premier League: City halt Chelsea’s run

November 23, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *