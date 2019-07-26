Wilder Confirms Joshua Fight Despite Ruiz Upset

Deontay Wilder says he will still fight Anthony Joshua even after his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion watched the 29-year-old Brit get stunned by the 19st American on June 1 and lose his three belts.

But the 33-year-old, on a speaking tour of the UK, says Joshua could still face him.

“People ask me if I will fight AJ and I say a loss is not the end of the road,” he said.

“There is enough room for everyone to get in with everyone and before I retire I want to say I was in with the best.”

Wilder is however open to the opportunity of jumping ahead of AJ and fighting Ruiz in an undisputed showdown before their winter rematch.

Wilder and Ruiz Jr are both advised by boxing mogul Al Haymon and the American confirms an in-house battle would be easier to arrange than the rematch that is dragging on.

He said: “In boxing, anything is possible, me and Andy are on the same team so it would be very easy to make that fight.

“Boxing can look set to go in one direction but it can go down another. I am open to all possibilities.”

The Bronze Bomber takes on Luis Ortiz in a dangerous rematch at the end of the year before looking ahead to a second fight with Tyson Fury early next year.

Wilder twice had Fury down in their December thriller – and spoke of the shock he was left in watching the Gypsy King rise from a devastating combination with two minutes of the fight remaining.

The WBC champ said: “I was kissing my wife and everything, to see him rise l thought ‘what in the hell?’

“It is interesting for the sport and brings drama to the sport, I am happy to be part of the sport in these times.”