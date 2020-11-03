Wilder blames his ‘water’, trainer, referee for Fury defeat in bizarre rant

Dethroned heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has now added to his extraordinary claims about a conspiracy which he believes caused his sensational defeat to Tyson Fury back in February.

Rhe ‘Bronze Bomber’ spoke out for the first time in months by posting a video and statement on social media claiming Fury put something hard in his gloves before the fight.

Wilder then also said in a statement that Fury should honour his contractual clause for their trilogy fight.

Wilder told 78SPORTSTV: “About 15 minutes before going out to the fight, warming up on the mitts, it was perfect, I felt great.

“Until I went to the ring. That transformation, I was drinking certain water and stuff, trying to keep myself hydrated.

“I just start feeling weird. My water was spiked as if I took a muscle relaxer or something like that.

“After a fight is over with and it don’t go in your favour you’re always looking for what happened.

“Certain things, the atmosphere just didn’t seem right. It felt like something was about to go down, and not in my favour.

“It wasn’t just the suit, my water was tampered with…

“This feeling here, it was a different feeling. It was like I had no control over my body, my legs was weak and stuff like that.”

When asked about his former co-trainer Mark Breland, with whom he has now parted ways, Wilder said: “Even with the throwing in the towel. Mark didn’t save my life.

“If you knew Deontay Wilder, you’d know that if I’m gonna draw my sword, I’mma live by that sword and I’mma die by that sword.

“I’mma live and die by that, period. And I’ve been telling my people that for five years so that ain’t nothing knew to them.

“So he knew that. When he did that, he already had orders not to do that.

“He even had somebody on Fury’s side to tell him, ‘Throw the towel in, they got a rematch.’

“Because I believe he was part of it. He was part of it.

“And, even more so, I think he’s got something to do with my water as well too.

“He was the only one handling my water. He was the only one.

“I have strong sources,” he said, even as no evidence was released to support his claims.

“We warned Mark not to do that. That wouldn’t have even been Mark’s place to do that.

“And on top of that, this motherf***er didn’t even give me a warning that he was gonna do it…

“But if you a part of the plot that ain’t gonna matter because that s*** gonna be on you at the end of the night.

“He had to fulfil the obligation, he had to do something. Talk about saving my life? Saving my life is stopping me from jumping off a building.

“When I’m in the ring, man to man, you ain’t saving my life…

“In round seven I’m getting myself back together and all of a sudden the towel is thrown in. What’s the odds of that?

“I’m gathering myself. My momentum is coming. While I’m looking into his eyes, he’s looking tired, he’s looking fatigued.

“When the referee stopped it, that motherf***er was the most happiest motherf***er on Earth.”

Wilder concluded by also casting aspersions on referee Kenny Bayless: “The referee coming in the dressing room, I could feel his negative energy.

“His eyes looked like he took a cocktail drink before going into the fight.

“His energy felt like, ‘I’m gonna do something to you black man, but I’ve gotta do it. I’m a crab in the bucket.’

“He was leaning on me, he elbowed me as well. Elbowed me in my face as well too.

“The ref ain’t do nothing. Every time I’ve seen the referee he’s breaking s*** up. He acted like he ain’t know what was going on.

“Either this motherf***er he was drunk or he was part of it. Which one was it?”

Wilder made the astonishing claims after it emerged that his trilogy fight with Fury has been called of following contractual breaches.

Fury has announced a fight with a yet to be named opponent slated for December.

