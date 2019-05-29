Wilder Announces Ortiz Rematch

Deontay Wilder, the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, announced a rematch with Cuba’s Luis Ortiz on Tuesday, dealing a fresh blow to hopes of a unification bout with rival Anthony Joshua.

In an announcement on Twitter, Wilder said he had signed a deal to face Ortiz once more following a bruising first battle in March 2018.

Wilder won his first encounter with the Cuban nicknamed “King Kong” with a 10th-round stoppage, but not before the 40-year-old had badly shaken the undefeated champion.

“To all my fans, I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly,” Wilder wrote on Twitter.

“All my controversial fights Must get dealt with ASAP,” the undefeated champ added.

While no date or venue was announced, US media reports said the two men would face off in Las Vegas on 28 September.

Wilder, 33, defended his title for the ninth time on 18 May after demolishing Dominic Breazeale with a brutal first-round knockout.

His decision to fight Ortiz makes it unlikely he will meet rival Joshua in a much-anticipated unification fight this year.

Wilder has not fought more than two fights in a calendar year since 2015, and would realistically face a short two-month turnaround to squeeze in a bout with Joshua before the end of the year after his bout against Ortiz.

Speaking after his recent win against Breazeale, Wilder said he was ready to face Joshua but called for patience from fans.

“This fight will happen,” Wilder said. “The big fight will happen, I promise you that. I just want you guys to have patience and give us a little time to make this thing happen so we all benefit from it, not only just you fans.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Wilder would not be ringside for this weekend’s clash between Joshua and Mexican challenger Andy Ruiz.