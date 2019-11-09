Wild Scenes From #BBNaija’s Tacha Homecoming in Port Harcourt

Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide is a superstar, Nigerians have finally agreed.

The ex-Big Brother Naija reality TV star and entrepreneur returned home to Rivers State weeks after her much-talked-about disqualification from the show. And it was an insane crowd that waited her arrival at the airport, and later at the Pleasure Park.

Check out some of the videos from the homecoming below:

Tacha smiled at me gush!😍😘😋🥰😘 This is definitely going into my CV#TachaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/z5JGOQ1u7S — Uburu Son (@Hiykes77) November 8, 2019

Tacha is the biggest thing in Nigeria right now!! If you’ve watched her journey you’d know she’s been through the most and she deserves all the love❤️❤️ No leave No transfer ❤️🔱 #TachaStormsPH#TachaHomecoming#everythingTacha pic.twitter.com/hbsAen56aK — Adeey (@slim_adeey) November 8, 2019

I saw Tacha today, sweet, beautiful and very expressive…she kept blowing kisses cos, she couldn’t reach everyone, her beauty is something else! TV and social media ain’t doing justice to her beauty! And her smile is the cutest thing ever! ❤️#TachaStormsPH #TachaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/ORWxkOAlHM — African_Yoga_Girl (@AfricanYogaGirl) November 8, 2019

Flat screen Tv,washing machine,water dispenser,air condition,hampers,yellow chair among others. PH Titans I hail you. You finish work. God bless you all. #TachaHomecoming #TachaStormsPH #TachaVvipParty pic.twitter.com/BigovuNQBZ — Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) November 8, 2019