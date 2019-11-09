Wild Scenes From #BBNaija’s Tacha Homecoming in Port Harcourt

Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide is a superstar, Nigerians have finally agreed.

The ex-Big Brother Naija reality TV star and entrepreneur returned home to Rivers State weeks after her much-talked-about disqualification from the show. And it was an insane crowd that waited her arrival at the airport, and later at the Pleasure Park.

Check out some of the videos from the homecoming below:

