Wild scenes as Joshua visits Sagamu

There was bedlam in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Wednesday as World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua visits the palace of Akarigbo of Remo.

Head, Anthony Joshua Supporters Club, Sagamu, popularly known as Mr Naira, confirmed Joshua’s presence to The Punch, commending the pugilist for yielding to their calls to visit Sagamu.

This comes hours after he visited the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office in Lagos on Tuesday to enrol for the National ID.

Thousands of youths had in December 2019 gathered to watch Joshua’s rematch against Andy Ruiz at his family house in Sagamu.

Joshua, is a British boxer of Nigerian descent. His family owns a large expanse of land along Akarigbo road, Cinema street, part of which houses two banks, hospital, filling station and a large church, St. John Anglican among others.

As a landmark, a hall is built in memory of Joshua’s great grandfather, Omo-Oba Daniel Adebambo Joshua.

His relatives say Joshua hails from a royal family in Ogun State.