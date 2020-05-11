Wike’s demolition of hotels unlawful and wicked – Peterside

In continuation of the backlash over the demolition of two hotels in Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike for alleged violation of an Executive Order, the immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency [NIMASA], Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has described the act as wicked and unlawful.

Wike has sparked a furore over his decision to demolish the hotels for violating a lockdown ordered by the governor to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing the act as unlawful and wicked, Peterside added that the governor has no concrete plan on how to fight coronavirus.

A statement from his media team read;

“Last week, Governor Wike made two broadcasts, where Rivers people expected him to lay out well-determined plans of how to ensure mass testing following the inauguration of molecular laboratories in UPTH and RSUTH with achievable timelines, while also strengthening other areas.

“However, no such thing was heard from the governor but threats upon threats as to how he would dethrone traditional rulers, how he will sack local government chairmen, how he will summarily arrest violators of the executive order and punish them, how he will auction their vehicles, amongst other threats.

“Governor Wike is not a law unto himself and cannot be the law. For good measure, the governor rounded off by saying he would demolish buildings or hotels found wanting in implementing his orders without recourse to the due process of law and natural justice that confers the right of fair hearing on the accused.

“Governor Wike’s utterances do not suggest that he is fighting the coronavirus pandemic alone. His actions suggest that there is more than what he is telling Rivers people.”

Peterside explained that Wike’s attitude was capable of leading to the breakdown of law and order, saying,

“Those who bear the crude method of the governor and their families could resort to mass protest, capable of exposing the state further.”

