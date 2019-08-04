Wike Sacks Rivers Varsity VC, Deputy

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Rivers State University, (RSU), Professor Blessing Didia, has been sacked by the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

This was disclosed in a statement Saturday by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Dagogo Adonye Hart, saying the Deputy Vice Chancellor, (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari has also been sacked.

Although the reason for the sack was not stated, it may not be unconnected with an ongoing employment exercise in the school.

The statement said that the sack takes immediate effect and that the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, has been appointed as the Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university.

The duo have been ordered to hand over all school property in their care to the Acting VC, as a committee has been set up to investigate an ongoing recruitment exercise in the school.

Copy of the statement obtained by The Nation, reads, “Rivers State Governor and Visitor of the Rivers State University, Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike, has relieved the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia, of his appointment with immediate effect.

“Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari.”

Furthermore it said, “Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University.

“The statement added that Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university.

“Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.”