Wike reopens markets, worship centres in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has directed the re-opening of all markets in the state with effect from Tuesday next week from 7am to 6pm daily.

In a state-wide broadcast on Monday, Wike stated that Rumukwurushe (Oil Mill) and Oginiba Slaughter Markets would remain closed.

He warned that as the markets resume business, they must operate in strict compliance with the established protocols on wearing of face masks, washing of hands, and maintaining social distancing.

“Market managers must provide for hand washing and use of sanitisers for everyone at the entrance of every market, ensure the wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing,” he insisted.

“Any market that opens to the public and fails to comply strictly with these protocols shall be closed down. The market managers shall be prosecuted while the contravening shops shall be forfeited to the state government without notice.”

According to him, churches can now hold services with 50 per cent of their hall capacity provided the leadership can enforce wearing of face masks and washing of hands at the entrance by worshippers.

The governor said the ban on outdoor sports activities at the Port Harcourt Club, Golf Club, and the Port Harcourt Polo Club, has also been lifted.

He asked members of the clubs to also comply with the established COVID-19 protocols or risk another closure.

“In addition, all night clubs, cinemas, bars, and in-service restaurants remain banned until further notice. The established restrictions on public burials and weddings are also still in force.

“All Local Government Chairmen are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the protocols in their respective Local Government Areas,” Governor Wike said.

The governor commended the medical personnel and volunteers who have continued to render selfless services to check the spread of the virus.

He also thanked individual and corporate donors who have supported the state and said their names would be published soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

