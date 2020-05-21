Wike relaxes lockdown for 6 days

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has suspended the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas for six days, with effect from today (Thursday).

The governor announced this last night in a state-wide broadcast, saying that the suspension would last till 8pm, Tuesday, May 26.

He said: “It is important to emphasised that the relaxation only allows for free human and vehicular movements and the opening of limited businesses, such as banks, supermarkets, shopping malls and grocery shops.

“All land, sea and air exit and entry borders and routes into Rivers State shall remain closed.

“Similarly, all open markets, motor parks, hotels, bars, night clubs, in-service restaurants and barbers’ shops must remain shut.

“Religious gatherings of more than 50 persons remain prohibited. All public weddings, burials and other social gathering also remain prohibited,” he emphasised.

Wike enjoined residents to continue to maintain social distancing in every space, including vehicles, bank premises and shopping places as required by the subsisting regulations.

He warned that those, who refuse to comply with the duly established orders and restrictions would be arrested and prosecuted, for deliberately endangering themselves and the lives of others in the face of this deadly virus.

Governor Wike reassured residents of the state that government was determined more than ever to do everything to fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Rivers.