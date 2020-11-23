Wike imposes 24-hr curfew in parts of Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area around the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in Rumuokoro, over the rising spate of cult-related clashes and other violent crimes in the community.

In a statewide broadcast, on Sunday, Wike warned that government would not spare any efforts at dealing with anyone who decided to disturb peace and security of the state with cult activities and associated violence and killings.

The governor regretted that despite the state government’s repeated warning that engaging in cultism had anti-social effects on the society, some misguided youths continued to engage in the unwholesome activity.

“As part of measures to tackle this menace, therefore, Government has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area along and around the Okoro-nodu flyover up to one-kilometre radius from Saint Emmanuel Anglican Church, Rumuokoro, extending to the Rumuodomaya Slaughter and Local Government daily market with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020,” Wike announced.

“To that effect, all forms of trading activities in the area are banned, just as “no form of human or vehicular movement is allowed within the aforementioned restricted areas until further notice. Only staff and vehicles belonging to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited are exempted from the curfew and associated restrictions on movement so that construction work on the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover is not stalled.”

The governor also directed security agencies to enforce strictly, compliance with the curfew directive; arrest and summarily prosecute any person, trader or vehicle that might attempt to violate the curfew order.

“Again, we wish to warn that community leaders that allow cultism and related activities to thrive unabated in their communities would be treated as collaborators to the resulting crimes and dealt with accordingly.

“We urge all citizens to be part of the efforts to curb cultism in the State by reporting any suspicious cult activity, including gatherings and initiations in or around their neighbourhoods to the security agencies for immediate action,” he pleaded.

