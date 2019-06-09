Wike Gives 72-hour Ultimatum for Expatriates to be Released

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has given a 72-hour ultimatum to chiefs and leaders in Andoni local government area of the state to ensure the immediate release of three kidnapped expatriates.

Simeon Nwakaudu, his special assistant on electronic media, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, noting that the expatriates – staff of Raffoul Nigeria Limited – were involved in the construction of the Unity Road in Andoni council area.

The governor said failure to secure the release of the expatriates at the expiration of the ultimatum would attract consequences.

Wike also threatened to withdraw the “recognition of all government recognised chiefs” in the area “and cancel the Andoni aspect of the Unity Road” if the expatriates were not released.

“The same sanctions will be meted to other communities where chiefs and leaders allow project contractors to be kidnapped by youths,” Wike was quoted as saying.

He directed other communities to take measures to protect contractors and workers executing projects for them.