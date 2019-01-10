Wike Faults INEC’s Credibility on General Elections

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has faulted the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on delivering free and fair elections.

He questioned INEC of its willingness to allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) participate in the forthcoming elections in the state without complying with the electoral act.

The rambunctious governor said this during an appearance on ChannelsTV, where he challenged the electoral umpire to operate within the bounds of the rule of law.

“In view of the electoral act can INEC allow APC to participate in view of the fact that they have not complied with the provisions of the electoral act and the constitution of not having a valid and lawful primary.

“In view of the judgment of the state high court that had nullified the primaries of APC, can they still be allowed to feature in the general elections?” he asked.

His questions come few days after a Federal High court in the Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital nullified the direct and indirect primaries conducted by the two factions of the APC in the state.

The court which was presided by Justice Kolawole Omotosho also restrained the INEC from presenting Tonye Cole and Magnus Abe as governorship candidates in the general elections, stating that none of the primaries was conducted according to the law.

Wike then asked the electoral umpire to act in accordance with the dictates of the law by obeying all court rulings especially the ones concerning the Rivers State governorship election.