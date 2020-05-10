Wike Demolishes Prodest Hotel in PH for Flouting Lock-down Rule

New reports have said that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, supervised the demolition of a hotel in Port Harcourt for flouting his lock-down rule.

Sources close to the situation say that Prodest Hotel, located in Eleme, Port Harcourt, opened for business despite the rule imposed on the state by the governor. As punishment, the controversial governor ordered its demolition.

Unconfirmed reports claim that he is presently on his way to demolish yet another hotel in Onne, for breaking the same rule.

See the photos/video below:

Prudent Hotel in Alode Eleme has been demolished by the Governor Wike. This is barbaric. pic.twitter.com/8mNlIwuDiU — ECHEFULA. (@WEchefula) May 10, 2020

Just In: Governor Wike personally supervises the demolition of Prodest Hotel, Eleme LGA, for violating a poorly communicated order on hotel closure in Rivers. The deed has been done. Day Four is the most eventful of the Port Harcourt lockdown, even though the demolished hotel pic.twitter.com/PXmTTYJQQS — Richie Oriji (@richiepapa) May 10, 2020

Prudent Hotel in Alode, Eleme has been demolished by the order of Governor Wike.

The order is as a result of the hotel flouting the order of the Rivers State Government on closure of hotels in the state. pic.twitter.com/RSfdduJFjI — Mayor of Port Harcourt 🇳🇬 (@Mayor_ofph) May 10, 2020

Happening Now: Gov. Wike supervises the demolition of Prodest Home Hotel, Alode Eleme, Rivers State, for flouting his lockdown order. Said to be on his way to demolish another one in Onne pic.twitter.com/OX2COMlL5t — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 10, 2020

