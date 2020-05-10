Wike Demolishes Prodest Hotel in PH for Flouting Lock-down Rule

New reports have said that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, supervised the demolition of a hotel in Port Harcourt for flouting his lock-down rule.

Sources close to the situation say that Prodest Hotel, located in Eleme, Port Harcourt, opened for business despite the rule imposed on the state by the governor. As punishment, the controversial governor ordered its demolition.

Unconfirmed reports claim that he is presently on his way to demolish yet another hotel in Onne, for breaking the same rule.

