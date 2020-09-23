Wike demands dissolution of SARS over brutal murder of musician

Governor Nyesom Wike has reiterated his call for the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to urgently reform or dissolve the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police after the extrajudicial murder of budding musician, Daniel Ikeaguchi, aka Sleek by policemen in Rivers State.

Sleek was shot dead by alleged Anti Kidnapping operatives in Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt on Saturday, sparking a wave of protests two days after by angry youths demanding justice for the slain musician.

A source who spoke to Vanguard said Daniel, 22, and his friend, simply identified as Reuben, were waiting outside a hotel for a rental car to convey them to a destination when men of the Police Anti-Robbery Unit confronted them.

The source further said, “They were unarmed, nothing incriminating about them, but out of sheer fear of being arrested, the duo took to their heels. Following a chase that ensued, a riot policeman at De Topic Supermarket shot the musician.

Elder sister to the victim, Maureen Ikeagwuchi, said, “The way they were parading with his body bleeding all over, instead of taking him to the hospital is inhuman. I want them to face the law. We want justice.”

Governor Wike in response had tweeted, “The brutal killing of a young vibrant man in Port Harcourt by men of the SARS unit of @PoliceNG is unacceptable, we have and will continue to clamour for the reformation or outright dissolution of SARS because they have become a menace to the society. #EndSARS.”

Meanwhile, Rivers Command of the Nigerian Police in an update through Spokesman, SP Namdi Omoni has said the police operatives involved in the incident have been arrested and being investigated.

