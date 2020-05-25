Wike compensates victims of 2019 election violence

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has compensated the victims and the deceased families of the 2019 general elections in the Abonema area of the state.

In an address at a town hall meeting on Monday in Abonema with the victims, deceased families, and the council of chiefs, Wike said a sum of N450m has been released to the affected Ijaw communities.

The governor added that the state government will commence the payment of the compensation from Wednesday, which will be sent to their account numbers.

According to sources in the state, the 37 families who were affected will get N9m compensation each.

