Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers State

Governor Nyesom Wike has banned all forms of protests in Rivers State, according to a statement Monday night.

The governor specifically said all proposed protests by #EndSARS campaigners have been prohibited.

The statement issued by his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, explained that there was no need for any form of demonstration since the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement read,

“The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the state.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

Although SARS has been disbanded, the protesters have continued to demand, amongst other things, a total overhaul of the police force and the release of all arrested protesters.

