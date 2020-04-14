Wike asks police to go after kidnap kingpin Isiokpo

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday directed security operatives to go after a suspected notorious Kidnap kingpin, known as Isiokpo, and ensure that he is brought to justice.

The Governor gave the order for the arrest of the kidnap kingpin believed to be operating in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State when inspecting weapons recently recovered from camps of kidnappers by operatives of Operation Sting, a special anti-crime squad of the State Police Command in the capital Port Harcourt on Monday.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura made a presentation of the recent achievements of “Operation Sting” to the Governor at the occasion during which he also displayed the recovered weapons.

A surprised Wike said:

“I have made a vow that Rivers State must be safe. It is a duty that we are committed to carry out. We have no excuses to give.”

He added that as the State Government fights to protect Rivers people from coronavirus, it will not relent in ensuring the security of lives and property.

He said that bursting the Kidnap syndicate that amassed so many weapons and hidden in Ogu-Bolo axis of the State is a major achievement by Operation Sting.

“Coronavirus is a serious war. Then add this to the fight against insecurity and you understand that it is not easy for us. But we shall continue to work for the security and safety of our people.

“We don’t want anyone to politicise the issue of security. We also don’t want anyone to politicise the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

Governor Wike said that the weapons recovered by the police during their operation can dislodge Port Harcourt City.

He wondered what the criminals were doing with a sub-machine gun and rocket grenade launchers.

“We give God the glory for keeping us safe in Rivers State even as we battle this coronavirus pandemic. Rivers State Government is working to keep our people safe, yet some criminals want to make the State insecure,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police assured that the security agencies will continue to work hard to protect lives and property in the state.