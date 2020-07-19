Wife, son of late Edo Speaker kidnapped

Yet-to-be identified gunmen on Saturday kidnapped the wife and son of the late former Speaker of Edo State, Hon. Zakawanu Garuba.

The two victims were abducted along the Okene – Lokoja road while travelling from Abuja to Auchi with other relations for the burial rites of Garuba when they were attacked by gunmen.

Garuba had died earlier on Saturday in Abuja as a result of undisclosed illness.

Eyewitnesses said that the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, rained bullets on their vehicle at Irepeni community along the road, forcing the vehicle to stop.

They then kidnapped the wife and son of the late Speaker and other relations except his aged mother.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Aya, said that police swung into action immediately after receiving the report.

He said that three of the victims had been rescued while the bush was being combed to locate others.

