Wife of Tee-Y Mix, Ivie Ibitoye Cautions Folks Against Silent Pressure to Get Pregnant

Ivie Ibitoye who is married to music producer, Temitayo Ibitoye aka Tee-Y Mix has taken to Instagram to caution folks again putting silent pressure on married couples to make babies.

Mrs Ibitoye who celebrated her first year wedding anniversary in August called out all the forms of these silent pressure in her Instagram story and tagged them rude.

She noted that it is in no one’s place to calculate when a couple should get pregnant and nosy people hiding under the guise of ‘fruitfulness scriptures, links to testimonies of birthing babies on YouTube, etc are not exempted.

Ivie Ibitoye emphatically stated that just as people have come to realise that marriage isn’t an achievement, it’s the same with childbirth; it isn’t an achievement either.

