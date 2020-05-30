Wife of Police Officer Who Killed George Floyd Files for Divorce

KSTP is reporting that the wife of the fired Minneapolis Police officer who has been arrested and charged in the murder of George Floyd has filed for divorce.

Per the outlet, Kellie Chauvin, through her attorney, shared her condolences to Floyd’s family and said she’s filed for dissolution of her marriage. And this comes hours after Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Read Kellie Chauvin’s full statement released by her attorney is below:

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin. While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

