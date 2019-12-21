Wife of Oyo dep gov, 18 others, named UI professors

Dr Amudalat Bolanle Olaniyan, wife of Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, has been elevated by the University of Ibadan to the professorial cadre.

The Vice Chancellor of UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, announced the promotion of Olaniyan and 18 others on Friday after approval by the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff of the institution.

Other newly promoted professors are: Dr Olajumoke A. Morenikeji – Zoology; Dr. T. O. Ososanya – Animal Science; Dr. R. A. Animashaun – Guidance And Counselling; Dr. Olufunke E. Ola-Davies – Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry; Dr. A. E. Orimadegun – Institute Of Child Health; Dr. R. A. Sanusi – Human Nutrition; Dr. S. T. Ogunbanwo – Microbiology; Dr. A. A. Ogunjobi – Microbiology, and Dr. Amudalat B. Olaniyan – Agronomy.

Those promoted to reader cadre otherwise (Associate Professors) are: Dr. V. O. Lasebikan – Psychiatry; Dr. Folake Samuel – Human Nutrition; Dr. A. M. Alabi – Urban And Regional Planning; Dr. J. O. Arowosegbe – Political Science; Dr. O. A. Adebiyi – Animal Science; Dr. O. O. Adeoluwa – Agronomy; Dr. F. O. Akinyemi – Wildlife And Ecotourism Management; Dr. G. F. Ibironke – Physiology; Dr. Airen E. Adetimirin – Library, Archival and Information Studies, and Dr. Ruth O. Adio-Moses – Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies.

In addition, two members of the academic staff were promoted from Assistant Lecturer to Lecturer Grade II; 25 from Lecturer Grade II to Lecturer Grade I, one from Senior Librarian to Principal Librarian and 26 from Lecturer Grade I to Senior Lecturer.

Lauding the newly promoted staff, the Vice Chancellor said,

“We send warm congratulations to all our colleagues for their well-deserved elevation to the respective grades. We equally wish them the best in their career.”