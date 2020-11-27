Wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff abducted

The wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Olugbenga Ale, has been kidnapped.

According to Vanguard, she was abducted today around Owena, inward Akure after Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

The newspaper said Akeredolu has visited Ale to show solidarity as security agencies swing into action to track down the kidnappers.

The incident occurred 24 hours after the murder of Oba Adegoke Isreal Adeusi, the traditional ruler of the community.

It also comes a day after a bank was attacked at Ode-irele town in the state, leaving one person killed.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, reacting to the security breaches in the state, said the country was a dire state.

More to follow…

