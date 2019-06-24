Wife, 21, Stabs Husband over Suspicion he’s Having an Affair

A-21-year old wife, Fatima Musa, brutally stabbed her husband in the stomach during a misunderstanding at their residence in Naibawa quarters in Kumbotso local government area of Kano State.

According to TheNation, the Bayero University Law student stabbed her husband over suspicion that he was having an affair with some ladies.

An eyewitness in the house said it was the cry for help from the husband that awakened him and some neighbours.

He said they rushed to see the husband, Saheed Husaini holding on to his stomach while bleeding profusely.

Saheed Husaini was later rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital by neighbours where he is receiving treatment.

The seven-month marriage has been embroiled in problem as Fatima Musa claimed she does not love the husband but for the insistence of her mother.

“Fatima has allegedly attempted poisoning him thrice believing if she achieve that aim of getting rid of the husband, she can be free.

“It’s a known secret to most of us that know them well that Fatima abuses drug, as she does not hide it,” a source stated.

It was learnt her husband beat her seriously on that day of the incident from which she sustained serious injuries and was later admitted.

Reacting to the situation Kano Police Command, spokesman DSP, Abdullahi Haruna confirmed that the bride has been arrested and transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).