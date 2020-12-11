Why young Nigerian men marry older white women – Reno Omokri

Public commentator Reno Omoki has waded in on the trend of young Nigerian men getting married to older white women.

While so many people are of the opinion that they get into marriage with this ladies just so they could acquire papers to stay abroad and rip off their ‘victims’, Omokri thinks otherwise.

According to the former assistant on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the trend of young Nigerian men marrying older white ladies goes beyond paper acquisition.

He wrote;

“Nigerian women complain that too many young Nigerian men are marrying older White women. It is not always paper job. Have you seen the marriage list some Nigerian women give men? It is enough to make a man impotent! Some Nigerian love is becoming too expensive. It is easier to get finance for romance in Nigeria than to get finance for business.

Our society needs an ethical revolution. If this prevailing trend of no romance without finance continues, more and more Nigerian men will prefer to marry foreign wives!”

