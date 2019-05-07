‘Why We Arrested Adeleke’ – Police

The Nigeria police force has defended the detention of Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state governorship election.

Frank Mba, force spokesman, said Adeleke was detained in connection with ongoing criminal investigations against him.

Adeleke, senator representing Osun west in the national Assembly, had honoured an invitation at the force headquarters in Abuja before he was detained.

In a chat with TheCable Monday night, Mba said Adeleke will be charged to court on Tuesday.

He said: “Senator Adeleke is currently in police custody. He was taken into custody in the evening of today 6th May, 2019 in connection with ongoing criminal investigations touching on his person.

“Meanwhile, in the best tradition of natural justice and fair hearing, he has already been served with the relevant charge sheet containing his alleged offences in the presence of his Attorneys. He will be arraigned in a competent court of law tomorrow, 7th May, 2019.”

The police had arraigned Adeleke for alleged examination malpractice.

But his campaign organisation accused the force of working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the detention.

Meanwhile, the PDP has called for the immediate release of Adeleke, saying the APC was desperate to force him drop his election petition.