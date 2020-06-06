Why Wait for Your Rapist to Become Rich Before Calling Him Out? Cubana Chief Priest Asks in Reaction to Recent Multiple Rape Allegations Against Celebrities

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Why Wait for Your Rapist to Become Rich Before Calling Him Out? Cubana Chief Priest Asks in Reaction to Recent Multiple Rape Allegations Against Celebrities

Cubana Chief priest’s reaction to the ongoing rape and sexual abuse scandal rocking the entertainment world is not what many might expect.

The celebrity barman took to his social media to pose questions to the alleged victims of some of our entertainers.

Expressing his thoughts through Instagram, Cubana Chief Priest insinuated that these allegations seem to have become a money-making ventures for these girls, stating that “waiting For A Rapist To Blow Or Get Rich Before Speaking Out Or Reporting To The Right Authorities Is An Act Of Gold Digging N Dragging”.

He furthered on in his train of thoughts saying delaying reporting a rape case makes the chances of getting justice very low. Read his write up below.

“Waiting For A Rapist To Blow Or Get Rich Before Speaking Out Or Reporting To The Right Authorities Is An Act Of Gold Digging N Dragging.

Parents We Have To Teach Our Children How To Speak Up Immediately It Helps Authorities In Proper Investigation To Get Justice Served, Why Did It Take You So Much Time To Report What Caused You Severe Pain ? To Be A Rape Victim No Be Hustle Or Pay Back.

I Wonder Why This Recent Calling Out No Dey Reach The Poor Or Don’t The Poor Rape, Lets Be Guided How Can You Wait For Someone Who Raped You When He/She Was Poor To Get Rich N Famous Before Calling Him/Her Out Or Reporting To The Right Authorities.

The Chances Of Getting Justice Is Low Because This Person Now Has Money N Fame And Delay Helps Destroy Evidence, Your Silence Endangered The Lives Of So Many People When You Let A Rape Case Slide Or Waste Time,

Rape Is Evil It’s Best Tackled As E Dey Hot !!!! #SayNoToRape Speak 🔊 Out With No Shame There N Then Don’t Stress The Police, Judiciary N The Masses.

Above All Don’t Risk Another Victim As You Wait, The Earlier The Better Rape Evidences Are Easily Determined By Physical Appearance Don’t Let That Heal Before You Speak #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟

