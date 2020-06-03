Why Orji Kalu can’t be released – Prisons

Almost a day after a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered the immediate release of former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, the senator was still in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in Abuja last night.

In a chat with The Nation, NCS said it was yet to get a valid court order to enable it effect the release of the one-time governor.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) Augustine Njoku said unless the court ruling is transmitted to the service, the former governor will remain in NCS custody.

Njoku said: “We cannot act on the basis of radio or television announcement on a Court order or ruling. The ruling will be communicated to us in form of warrant. This would be acknowledged and all other protocols and procedures would be followed.

“As things stand now, we are yet to be communicated. And unless this is done, he will remain with us.”

Asked for how long Kalu will be in the NSC custody, Njoku said “it depends on when the court reached the service with details of the ruling”.

He, however, added: “Hopefully within the next two days”.

Justice Mohammed Liman, who order Kalu’s release, set aside the fraud trial, conviction and 12-year prison sentence imposed on Kalu, now Senate Chief Whip, last December 5 by Justice Mohammed Idris.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had vowed to proceed on an immediate retrial.

